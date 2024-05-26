iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,986,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

