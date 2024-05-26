iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 146,263 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

