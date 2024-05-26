iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

