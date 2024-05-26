iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.03. The stock had a trading volume of 97,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,357. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.99.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

