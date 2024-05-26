Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.97 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $136,896.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,570.22 or 0.99980213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00117575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00116987 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,856.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

