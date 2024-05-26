JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is George Kaiser Family Foundation’s 7th Largest Position

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,062 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for about 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at $16,455,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,455 shares of company stock worth $8,282,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 769,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FROG

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.