John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.23% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 157,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $729.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.