Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,269 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5,540.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,539 shares of company stock worth $3,532,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

