Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.58. 9,424,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.