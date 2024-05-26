Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 35.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 2,294,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,177. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

