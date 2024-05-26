Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $566,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 364.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 749,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,225. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.