Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 1,497,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

