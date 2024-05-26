Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.00. 790,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

