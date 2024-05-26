Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,407 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 3,559,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,739. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.