Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,880 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 9,765,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

