JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $176.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.90.

NYSE GEV opened at $177.43 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $177.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $20,854,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

