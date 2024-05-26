JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price to $182.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELF. Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.77.

NYSE:ELF opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $95,611,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

