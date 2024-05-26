JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $56.92 on Friday. 2,257,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,826. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

