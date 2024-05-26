Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) PT Raised to $24.50

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

