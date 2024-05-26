Kava Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $729.62 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00053540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

