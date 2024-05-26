Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $666.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Mariner LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

