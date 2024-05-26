Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.94. 1,413,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,421. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

