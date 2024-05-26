Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $54.06 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $54.06 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00038294 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,918,126 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

