Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KHC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

