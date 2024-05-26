Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$0.97. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 532,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$226.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of C$28.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0475248 EPS for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

