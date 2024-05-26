Kujira (KUJI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.60 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $173.60 million and approximately $289,924.22 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.59235674 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $366,314.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

