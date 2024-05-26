Kyle Crockett Sells 4,611 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

