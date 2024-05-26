Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.