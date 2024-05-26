LimeWire Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $193.49 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 726,378,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,689,389 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 726,378,601 with 286,689,389.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.67582574 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,269,063.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

