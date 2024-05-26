Linda Kay Zecher Sells 2,350 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $102,154.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

