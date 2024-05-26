Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,477. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.