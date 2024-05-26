Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

