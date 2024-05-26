Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $374.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,758. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

