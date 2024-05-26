Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. 503,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,283. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

