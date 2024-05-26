Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

