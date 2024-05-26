Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 2,261,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,609. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.