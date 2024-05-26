Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 4,463 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $298,130,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Comcast by 5,702.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 798,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 785,179 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 14,375,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,521,572. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

