Linscomb & Williams Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 370,483 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPDW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

