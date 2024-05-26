Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 37,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.57. 1,157,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

