LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). LoopUp Group shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,336,858 shares changing hands.

LoopUp Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.