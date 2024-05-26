LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,235 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.57% of LPL Financial worth $97,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,681 shares of company stock worth $11,109,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.40. The company had a trading volume of 656,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $284.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.08.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.