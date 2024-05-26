Manta Network (MANTA) Price Reaches $1.69

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Manta Network has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002470 BTC on major exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $424.06 million and approximately $31.34 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.69956691 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $34,489,758.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

