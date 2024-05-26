Maple Price Hits $14.62 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $56.67 million and approximately $771,036.49 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $14.62 or 0.00021212 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maple is maple.finance.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

