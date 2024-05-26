Markel Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $20.82 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will earn $20.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $20.71. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $18.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $23.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $21.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $28.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $98.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $28.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $109.56 EPS.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,618.29 on Friday. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,466.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

