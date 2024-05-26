Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $4,915,170.00 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,618.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,530.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,466.66. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 616.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Markel Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.