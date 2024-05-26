Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,618.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,466.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

