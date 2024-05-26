Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $223.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.27.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $211.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

