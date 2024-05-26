Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.