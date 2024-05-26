Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile



Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

