Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $451.18. 2,162,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.37 and its 200-day moving average is $445.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.