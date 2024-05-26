Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

Match Group stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

